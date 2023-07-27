Discipline on field an issue

Rusiate Baleitamavua.

Heading into the final round of the Ron Massey Cup competition, the Kaiviti Silktails must prioritize their discipline and defence.

Captain Rusiate Baleitamavua acknowledges the need to learn from their round 17 match against Wentworthville Magpies.

“The boys will bounce back because we really want to create history for this club this year and know we have another game and we trying to reach the semi-final spot.”

Despite the results from other matches determining their spot in the semi-finals, Baleitamavua emphasizes that they will pay no attention to it and solely focus on themselves.

This weekend, the Silktails will face the reigning champions of the competition, St. Mary’s in the final round game.