Coates 'hopeful' of facing Roosters

Storm winger Xavier Coates [Source: NRL]

Storm winger Xavier Coates has taken part in restricted training exercises this week and is hopeful of being declared fit to take on the Roosters.

Coates suffered a high ankle injury in his side’s defeat to the Broncos in Finals Week One, but took part in a pool session and some gym work yesterday in a bid to be available for the must-win clash on Friday night.

The Maroons winger was wearing a moon boot as a precaution at Monday’s media availability, but said he was pleased with scan results.

Friday night’s clash will kick-off at 9.50.

On Saturday, the Warriors will face the Knights at 6.05 p.m.