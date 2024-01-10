Coach happy with player's drive

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails coach Wes Naiqama says he is happy with the renewed energy within his squad over the past few days.

The squad returned from their Christmas break last week and started their training with a three-day wrestling camp.

Naiqama says the squad returned from their two-week break with a new sense of determination and commitment.

“It’s been great, the boys came in last week a week earlier, they really did not know about it but we had put them in early for a three-day wrestle camp which went from Thursday Friday and.”



Naiqama adds these next few weeks are important as they gear up for an important season in the Jersey Flegg Cup competition in Australia.

He will name his final 30-member squad by the end of month as the Silktails face the Wests Tigers in their opening match on March 9th.