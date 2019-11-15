Bulldogs stun Rabbitohs to climb off bottom of ladder

The Bulldogs have produced one of the upsets of the season to climb off the bottom of the ladder with a 26-16 win over Souths at ANZ Stadium.

After leading 20-0 early the Bulldogs allowed the Rabbitohs to get back to 20-16 with 30 minutes to play but they showed plenty of resolve to turn Wayne Bennett’s men away on several occasions before a try to Chris Smith in the 66th minute gave them breathing space.

The win is just the third of the season for the Bulldogs and draws them level on six competition points with Brisbane, who have a far inferior differential.

The night started brilliantly for the Bulldogs with tries to Tim Lafai, Reimis Smith and Raymond Faitala-Mariner giving them a massive lead before the Rabbitohs finally got on the board in the 33rd minute through a controversial try to Jaxson Paulo.

Replays showed Paulo had put his foot into touch before grounding the ball but referee Ashley Klein awarded the try without going to the bunker.

Campbell Graham then continued his tryscoring streak in the 39th minute off a superb Corey Allan pass to make it 20-10 at the break.

Cody Walker put Campbell Graham over in the 49th minute with a gem of a ball and the Bunnies were back within four but that’s as close as they would get.

A string of errors by Souths in the final 15 minutes ensured they were no chance of getting out of jail and sees them head into a final round clash with the Roosters down on confidence.