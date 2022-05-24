Bird stays with Dragons

Jack Bird [Source: NRL]

The Dragons have re-signed Jack Bird until the end of the 2024 season.

Bird joined the Dragons in 2021 after stints with the Cronulla Sharks from 2015 to 2017 and Brisbane Broncos from 2018-19.

He was part of the Sharks’ premiership team in 2015.

Bird has played 115 NRL games so far.

Dragons General Manager of Football Ben Haran says Bird is an outstanding footballer, a proven winner and a fantastic competitor who continues to add value to the team.

Bird and the Dragons face Bulldogs on Sunday at 4pm in the NRL Indigenous Round this week.

[Source: NRL.com]