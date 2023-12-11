Big decisions ahead for Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

Kaiviti Silktails head coach Wes Naiqama plans to finalize his 30-man squad for next year’s competition after the initial trial.

Currently, there are 38 players, including 10 from last year, undergoing training for the past three weeks.

Naiqama says that they also have not decided on the competition for the upcoming season but have shown interest in participating in the NSWRL-U21 Jersey Flegg Cup.

“We still have not announced which competition we’re gonna play in next year. We have been playing in the Ron Massey cup which is a third tier in New South Wales in the last three years but we have put an application to play in Jersey Flegg which is an U21 competition in Australia. You play all the big NRL clubs in over 24 rounds. It’s probably the right direction seeing that we have always recruited straight from high school and development clubs.”

Naiqama is expecting confirmation on their application for the NSWRL-U21 competition within the next few weeks.

The former Fiji Bati captain highlights that joining the U21 competition will provide them with an opportunity to prepare for something special in the years ahead.