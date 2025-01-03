Bati confident of a better Pacific Championship outing

Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica is brimming with confidence as his team gears up to chase their goals this year, particularly at the highly anticipated Pacific Championship that will be held towards the end of the year.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Kamikamica is excited about the journey that awaits and is hopeful for a successful campaign.

Kamikamica stresses the importance of delivering strong performances, especially if the team secures the chance to play on home soil.

Article continues after advertisement

Currently spending the holidays in Fiji with his family, Kamikamica reflects on the significance of their recent home game, the first in over two decades.

“We didn’t perform well in our game against PNG so that has given us a little bit more of motivation as we go into a new NRL season and hopefully we get the chance to play at home again.”

He says the Bati are determined to show the people of Fiji they have what it takes to deliver results and are committed to backing up their promise with action.

The Fiji Bati had lost 22-10 in their first game to PNG Kumuls but came out stronger in their second match and won against Cook Islands 56-6 in their second match at the Pacific Championship in October last year.