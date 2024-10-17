Bati blessed to have Sutton in coaching staff

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata says the team is blessed to have NRL great John Sutton on their side as assistant coach for the Pacific Bowl Championship.

Kativerata says Sutton brings a wealth of experience to the side, judging from his rugby league career.

He also admits that he has always been a fan of Sutton, and he is happy to have him on their side as part of his coaching staff.

He adds that Sutton brings a very different style of football to the team, having played alongside rugby league greats like the Burgess Brothers and Greg Inglis.

“John Sutton as assistant coach, is a legend of South Sydney Rabbitohs with what he’s done at the club, he’s played more games than anyone else and won a competition there in 2014. Now I’m his biggest fan, Sutton brings a very unique style of play to the Fiji Bati.”

Sutton, whose mother is of Rotuman descent, has played more matches for the South Sydney Rabbitohs with a total of 336 matches for the club since making his debut for the side 20 years ago.

He also captained the Rabbitohs to victory at the 2014 NRL Grand Final, where they defeated the Bulldogs 30-12.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Bati will be taking on the PNG Kumuls at 8.10pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.