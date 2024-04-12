32 teams to battle for schools league supremacy

Fireworks are expected tomorrow in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League quarterfinals in Nadi.

FSSRL General Secretary Dan Vakamoce says following the group games in the Western and South Eastern Zones, 32 schools will go to battle in the boys and girls competition.

“The only thing that I can say is that whichever team executes the game plan as a lot of teams will be well prepared, especially for the Under-19 grade, the Vodafone Trophy, we have the school from Ra High, they were the number one team from the Western Zone.”

Article continues after advertisement

The FSSRL quarterfinals will kick off at 8:20am tomorrow at Prince Charles Park in Nadi Ra Roosters will take on Ratu Latianara Cowgirls in the girls’ division, Sigatoka Methodist Storm will face Nasinu Panthers and Ba Methodist Saints will meet Lelean Bati in the U15 grade.