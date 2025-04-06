Rewa coach reflects on OFC outing

[Source: OFC / Facebook]

Rewa FC Coach Rodeck Singh says yesterday’s result wasn’t the way they wanted to wrap up their Oceania Football Confederation Championship League campaign, especially knowing the game could have been theirs if a few things had been done differently on the field.

This comes after they held Auckland City to a 1-all draw in their Group A match at Lawson Tama Stadium in Honiara, Solomon Islands, yesterday evening.

Singh says his team enjoyed the challenge from their final opponents and despite signing off from the tournament, they made sure to put up a strong fight.

Rewa FC Coach Rodeck Singh

“I think there’s a lot of things, firstly in front of goal we missed a lot of chances even yesterday we missed a couple we could have won this game. We will go and regroup, see the games again and make sure that we correct our finish.”

He adds that the team’s discipline has also been disappointing, and it’s one of the areas they need to revisit as they return to the drawing board.

Rewa lost 4-2 to Tiga Sport in their first match last Sunday, 0-1 to AS Pirae in their second match before their 1-all draw against Auckland yesterday.

Meanwhile Auckland City will play against the group B runner up on Wednesday.

The final will be held next Saturday.

