Ravoravo Rabbitohs ready for Melanesian Cup

The Nadi based Ravoravo Rabbitohs rugby league club is counting down to their Melanesian Cup clash against defending champions Lae Snax Tigers.

Training together for almost a month, the side is focused on reaching their goal which is to be the first local team to win the Melanesian Cup.

With only three weeks to go till the showdown at Churchill Park, forward Etonia Saukuru says they are working hard and responding well ay training.

“Preparation has been good so far. We’ve been training for almost a month now. The boys are looking sharp and are committed to our training. So we have a few weeks left until our game.”

Ravoravo Rabbitohs is the defending Vodafone Cup champions, winning the national club rugby league tournament in 2018 and 19.

The 30 member squad consists mainly of local players with a few from the Kaiviti Silktails squad including former Lae Snax Tigers prop Tikiko Noke and Captain Waisea Nasekai.

The Rabbitohs will face PNG’s Lae Snax Tigers on the 29th of next month at Churchill Park in Lautoka.