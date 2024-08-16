Rasorewa’s family celebrates achievement

Veleni Rasorewa

Veleni Rasorewa’s family celebrated a night to remember after his heroic performance in the OFC Men’s Under 16 tournament in Tahiti secured Fiji’s place in the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar next year.

Rasorewa’s standout moment came in the semi-final, where he netted two crucial goals against Tahiti, propelling the Baby Bula Boys to a historic victory and their ticket to the global stage.

His mother, Liliana Nasilivata, who has been his unwavering supporter, expressed her immense pride in seeing her son play a pivotal role in such a significant achievement for the nation.

“We are happy for him, for flying the Fiji flag, especially our family.”

The Tailevu lad, who has been the pride of his family, is now focused on continuing his training and preparation as he looks ahead to representing Fiji on the world stage in Qatar next year.