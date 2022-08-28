Rabbitohs book top eight in NRL

South Sydney Rabbitohs secured a finals berth after taking down North Queensland 20-10 in a tense battle.

With the Roosters beating the Storm and Canberra defeating Manly, the Rabbitohs needed the two competition points to book their place in the finals.

North Queensland finished the match with 11-men after prop Coen Hess and winger Kyle Feldt were sin-binned in the dying minutes as Souths tried to hang on to a 14-10 lead.

In other NRL matches, Raiders thrashed Sea Eagles 48-6 and Sharks gave a 16-0 beating to Bulldogs.

[Source: NRL]