Pro surfer Bennett is new FSA President

Hannah Bennett. [Source: International Surfing Association]

Pro Surfer Hannah Bennett has become the first female President of the Fiji Surfing Association after being unanimously elected by all board rider clubs at the latest AGM.

According to the FSA, Hannah’s prowess in the water is no surprise as she has been nurtured by her family to become one of Fiji’s best ever female surfing competitors representing her country in multiple international events.

Hannah is joined by three other elected officers; Inia Nakalevu as Vice President, Stuart Johnson as Secretary and Blair Robertson as Treasurer.

The top priorities for new team of executives include focusing on local development and domestic overtures, re-activating the local board rider clubs to begin hosting more events & training sessions and re-establishing the national ranking system for top surfers to qualify overseas.

They will also look at applying for an international head coaching position funded by the Fiji National Sports Commission as well as fundraising and generating operating capital for FSA.

The elected committee is looking for new partners in the NGO community to better utilize surfers and their events for environmental initiatives and are also open to collaborating on ocean conservation programs.