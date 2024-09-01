Prime Minister reflects on 2023 sporting achievements

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted Fiji’s remarkable sporting achievements during the Fiji Sports Awards last night.

In a year filled with international competition, Rabuka detailed Fiji’s participation in the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands, the Rugby World Cup in France, the Netball World Cup in South Africa, as well as numerous Oceania and World Championship events in athletics, swimming, and weightlifting.

Rabuka made special mention of the Fijian Rugby Sevens team’s silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, acknowledging the mixed emotions felt by some fans.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some were probably disappointed, those of us who have worn national colors know how difficult it is. And a silver medal at the apex of world competition is nothing to be disappointed about.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks celebrated the resilience and dedication of Fiji’s athletes, underscoring the nation’s pride in their accomplishments on the global stage.