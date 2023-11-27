Police out to retain Sukuna Bowl

FBC Manager Local Content- iTaukei Language, Sitiveni Halofaki (left), Fiji Police Director Planning Pauliasi Colamoto

The Fiji Police Force is pulling out all stops to retain the Sukuna Bowl for another year.

As the competition begins today with netball and volleyball, both forces are eager to start on a high note in the lead-up to the main event on Friday.

Today, organizers of the annual event signed on with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation as the official radio and television broadcaster for the 2023 Sukuna Bowl.

Fiji Police Director Planning Pauliasi Colamoto says having live coverage will ensure officers on the front lines will get a chance to cheer their comrades on.

“For you to air it live, it’s an opportunity for our officers serving out there in the maritime islands, in the highlands to witness live what is happening at Prince Charles Park come the first day of December.”

FBC Manager Local Content- iTaukei Language, Sitiveni Halofaki says the national broadcaster will show three games of the Sukuna Bowl Challenge on the FBC Sports channel.

He says this includes the soccer match on Wednesday, with live commentary on Mirchi FM, while the rugby league and rugby union matches will also have live commentaries on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One on Friday.

“We are glad as FBC to continue our partnership with the Ratu Sukuna Bowl organizing committee.”

For overseas viewers, they can watch the Sukuna Bowl games above on the FBC online streaming service on www.fbcsports.com.fj, with an ‘Early-bird Price’ of FJD$19.99 if they pay before December 1st.

A charge of FJD$39.95 applies for those who pay on or after December 1st.

The main Sukuna Bowl rugby challenge will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Friday.