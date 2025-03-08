PNG Rugby Union suspended

Oceania Rugby has extended the suspension of the Papua New Guinea Rugby Union for an additional six months.

This comes after the PNGRU failed to adhere to orders by Oceania Rugby to provide an audit of their recent activities.

Oceania management were alerted in June last year by provincial members of apparent misconduct by the PNGRU.

Article continues after advertisement

The allegations relate to claims of mismanagement by board representatives and not fulfilling constitutional obligations to members.

The allegations made against the governing body coincided with the women’s national team missing the first round of the 2024 Oceania Rugby Women’s XVs Championships in Brisbane, and the non-attendance of both the men’s and women’s national sevens teams at the Olympic qualifiers in Monaco.

The final notice follows an almost year-long engagement between Oceania Rugby and PNGRU with sanctions imposed on the governing body from the regional association, World Rugby, and the PNG National Olympic Committee.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.