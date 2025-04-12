Players show up in numbers for Talent ID

[Source: FNRL/ Facebook]

More than 50 female players gathered this morning at Albert Park in Suva to participate in the Bulikula Talent Identification program.

The program is part of Fiji National Rugby League’s plan of selecting players ahead of the Rugby League World Cup next year.

Bulikula head coach Josaia Dakuitoga says he is happy to see a large number of players turn up for the program.

Article continues after advertisement

From here, players will be selected for the East Fiji Bulikula, before another set of trials will be done for the national squad to the World Cup Qualifiers later this year.

Dakuitoga says they have already hosted a Talent ID program in Nadi, where a Western Bulikula team was selected.

“It’s really good to have a lot of girls come out here today. We’re looking for players for the World Cup Qualifiers later this year, so we’re out here looking for some new talent.”

After the selection of the Eastern Bulikula, players will undergo programs before the selection of the final Bulikula squad for the Qualifiers.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.