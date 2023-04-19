Pillay set for historic debut

Jordan Pillay

Reigning Fiji men’s Physique champion Jordan Pillay is set to create history on Saturday becoming the first Fijian bodybuilder to compete in the Los Angeles Grand Prix (Gron Pree).

Pillay transitioned from the Men’s Physique division to the Classic Physique Open Class C.

He says his preparation took 32 weeks coupled with challenges and difficulties.

Pillay says reaching this far is not easy having to maintain his health, sticking to the right diet and meeting the financial requirements.

He hopes to make his family proud after putting in every ounce of effort to prepare for this tournament.

According to his manager and partner Sophie Hassan, Pillay’s discipline has improved significantly in the lead-up to the event.

“He’s been more open with new ideas with his coach and everything. I’ve been able to see him really progress not just in muscle development wise but mentally and being able to prepare himself more for the show and what to expect. He’s learnt a lot and his come far and I’m very proud he’s able to reach this far.”

FMF has sponsored Pillay’s trip, allowing him to compete in this tournament and put Fiji on the map in the world of bodybuilding.