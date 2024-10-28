Paddling aims for annual event

The inaugural “Paddle for Cancer” event concluded successfully over the weekend with a 29-kilometer V6 paddle from Castaway Island Resort to Vuda Marina.

The event aimed to raise awareness for cancer after one of the event organizer’s nephew passed away from leukemia last year.

Pacific games gold medalist, Elenoa Vateitei says she feels honoured to be invited as part of this event especially as it was to raise funds for a good cause.

“I hope and pray that this becomes an annual event, you know the funds that we raise for this event – the good thing about it is all funds raised here goes back to the Fiji Cancer Society and I think above all, this is something fun that we could all do as a paddling community.”

Vateitei says she looks forward being part of this if its made into an annual event where the paddling community can come together and continue raising awareness and help out the Fiji Cancer Society.

Over $30,000 was raised, which will be donated to the Fiji Cancer Society to support research and provide assistance to cancer patients across the country.