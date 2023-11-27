Track and field starts today

[Source: Athletics Fiji / Facebook]

Athletics will start today at the Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

The 100 meters heats and semifinals are also scheduled for the day along with the men’s 10,000 meters and women’s 5000 meters finals.

Avikash Lal, Yeshnil Karan and Eveueli Toia are Fiji’s top bets in the long distance.

Braelyn Yee, Imeri Nasali, Melania Ranadi and Kesaia Boletakankadavu will be our women’s representatives in the 100m while Waisake Tewa, Ratu Penaia Ramasirai,Emosi Laqere and Joshua Daudravuni in the men’s.



Men’s javelin final will also be held today as well as the 800 meters heats.



Other sports that’ll feature for Team Fiji today are Vaa,Fiji Pearls, Sailing,Tennis,Touch Rugby and women’ football who play New Caledonia in the semifinal at 4pm.

Team Fiji is fifth on the medal’s standings with 10 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze medals.

Defending champs New Caledonia looks set to retain their crown even with a week left as they now have 54 gold, 37 silver and 34 bronze.

Australia who has 28 gold, 19 silver and 8 bronze is third followed by Tahiti with a tally of 22 gold, 28 silver and 36 bronze.

Samoa is having another successful Games after collecting 21 gold, 12 silver and 9 bronze in week one which puts them in fourth.