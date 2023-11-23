Toroti and Naimata double in win

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Captain Mereula Toroti and Adi Elenoa Naimata scored two tries each to help the Team Fiji women’s 7s side record its first victory at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The pair who have World Sevens Series experience showed class in the 29-nil win over Wallis and Futuna.

Former Fiji Secondary Schools long distance champion Mereseini Naidau also featured for the side.

Article continues after advertisement

Olympic bronze medalist Laisana Likuceva who is married to Napolioni Bolaca scored a try to mark her return to the international scene.



[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Despite the win, coach Timoci Volavola was disappointed with their discipline after conceding two yellow cards.

The team plays Cook Islands at 1pm and Solomon Islands at 6pm tomorrow.