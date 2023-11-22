Swimming delivers another medal

The Team Fiji swimmers delivered another medal in the 4×50 meters individual medley relay.

Fiji finished second in the final and settled for silver.

The quartet of Tolu Young, Kelera Mudunasoko, Hansel McCaig and Anahira McCutcheon was beaten by New Caledonia who won gold.

Young started the relay with the backstroke, Mudunasoko was second with breaststroke.

McCaig was the third swimmer and did a lot of work to put Fiji in a medal position before McCutcheon finished it off with the freestyle.

The team clocked 1:52:01 seconds improving on their time from the heats of 1:54:73secs.

Swimming won 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze tonight.

