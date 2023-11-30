Reddy aims for another medal

Vishant Reddy

800m bronze medallist Vishant Reddy is aiming for another podium finish when he competes in the men’s 1500-meter race in the Solomon Islands today.

The Year 13 student of Korovuto College will run alongside fellow Fijian Evueli Toia this evening.

Lilieta Buna and Akeneta Lutu will fly the Fiji flag in the women’s 1500-meter final.

Sprinters Waisake Tewa, Joshua Daudravuni and Jonecani Koroi will be running in the men’s 200-meter heat this afternoon while Errol Qaqa will compete in the men’s 110-meter hurdles.

Fiji will also field athletes in the 4×400 meters men’s and women’s relay finals tonight.

In beach volleyball, our men’s team will take on the Cook Islands in the quarterfinals while our women’s team takes on Wallis & Futuna.

Our hockey men’s and women’s team take on PNG and the Solomon Islands in their final pool matches this morning before progressing to the semi-finals from 3pm.