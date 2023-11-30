No medal at Fiji Finals, bronze in Pacific Games

Brienna Rabakewa (right)

Swami Vivekananda College year 10 student Brienna Rabakewa finished second last at the 2023 Fiji Finals in the girls intermediate discuss but she had a podium finish at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The 16-year-old from Natauloa village in Nairai, Lomaviti was third in the women discuss settling for bronze.

She recorded a distance of 42.57 meters which far better than the 30 meters she normally does in Fiji.

Rabakewa and 15-year-old Suva Grammar School student Mary Jane Peters were the youngest in the field of 13.

Peters finished 10th with 29.65 meters.

Despite her poor finish at the Fiji Finals, Rabakewa never gave up and the Nadi Athletics Club member attended the national trials where she improved before being selected to make the Team Fiji squad..

The youngster is coached by her dad Akariva Rabakewa and former champion thrower Mustafa Fall.

Rabakewa says her parents really pushed her with training.

“My parents got a discuss pit because we weren’t able to get a discuss pit like in Fiji so mom and dad made a pit right next to home where I could do my drills and stuff, that’s what changed the whole thing.”

Hammer throw gold medalist Deborah Bulai didn’t take part in the discuss event.

Other medalists in athletics last night were Laisani Hacere winning bronze in the women’s high jump, Selina Sandy settled for silver in the women javelin ambulant while Naibili Vatunisolo took home bronze.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s 400 meters finalists failed to make a podium finish.

Melania Turaga finished 6th in 58.05 seconds while Jonacani Koroi was fourth with a time of 48.45 seconds.

Fiji now have 14 gold, 18 silver and 23 bronze with three more competition days left.