Hughes praises never-say-die attitude

Fiji women’s basketball coach Earl Hughes has praised his side for their never-say-die attitude at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Despite a slow start, the national side overcame a determined effort from Tonga in the quarterfinal to win 75-46 this afternoon.

Hughes adds that the players got their act together and were able to pull away in the second half.

“They went 8-0 in the first quarter against Tahiti, the girls got their acts together, ran the systems and eventually we won by a healthy margin”

Hughes says that they are now anticipating a tough Cook Islands outfit in the semi-finals this week.

The former national rep says the team will now assess game video footage of their opponents, to understand how they play and what strategy to undertake.

Our side will face the Cook Islands at 8.30 on Friday night.

[Medal tally as of 22/11/23, 5pm]