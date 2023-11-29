Fiji's blue ribbon dominance ends

Waisake Tewa (left), Penaia Ramasirai and Joshua Daudravuni

Fiji’s dominance in the men’s 100 meters at the Pacific Games ended at the national stadium in Honiara, Solomon Islands last night.

This is after Australia and Samoa won gold, silver and bronze.

Team Fiji has been winning the men’s blue-ribbon event since 1995 when Jone Delai won in Tahiti.

Moape Vu continued the winning run in 1999 at the Guam Games before John Lum Kon won in Suva in 2003.

Delai took home gold again in Samoa in 2007 and then Banuve Tabakaucoro dominated the 100 and 200 meters in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Fiji only had Waisake Tewa in the final in Honiara last night and he clocked 10.84 seconds which is not bad for someone who switched from 400m and 800m just months ago.

The Nakasi High School student never backed down when asked by his coaches to make the switch.

Tewa says it was a little difficult to run the sprints at first.

“It is a challenge for me, two months or three months then I switched to the sprints I want to thank the coaches for believing in me that I can do the sprints even though there are some out there but they didn’t turn up but I thank the Lord for the opportunity that he has given me.”

In the women’s 100-meter final, Fiji Finals champion, Kesaia Boletakanakadavu was eighth.

She finished behind Suva Grammar School student Claudie David who ran for Vanuatu.