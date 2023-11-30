Fiji hockey secures final spot

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

Team Fiji has secured a spot in the men’s hockey final tomorrow.

Led by inspiration skipper Richard Sekiguchi, the national team defeated Vanuatu 1-0 in the semi-final this afternoon.

The national side won the match by penalty shootout while two of Vanuatu’s goals were disallowed by the umpire for infringements.

The women’s side will face Papua New Guinea in the semi-final at this hour.

Meanwhile boxer Elia Rokobuli has progressed to the 63.5kg category final after a hard-fought victory over Hemi Marra of New Zealand this afternoon.

Our men’s basketball 3×3 side lost to Guam 21-16, after earlier winning their pool games against Tonga, Samoa and Tahiti.