Fiji bounces back against Solomon Islands

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

In a commanding performance, the Fiji Men’s Rugby League 9s emerged victorious against the Solomon Islands, with a final score of 28-6 this afternoon.

Aminio Siga initiated Fiji’s scoring with the first try, followed by Josua Roko securing the second try and successfully converting it, extending the lead to 10-0.

Despite the hosts managing to score a converted try, Fiji responded with another try courtesy of Jone Sauvaka just before halftime, leaving the score at 14-6.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji maintained their momentum, notching up additional points with a try from Viliame Nakaiusa, with Josefa Vetaukula contributing extra points.

Nakaiusa then scored a second try, and Kelepi Ralulu added another, concluding the game at 28-6 by the end of full time.

Fiji will face the Cook Islands next at 8.10pm.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Women’s Rugby League 9s side lost their second pool game 18 – 10 to Cook Islands.