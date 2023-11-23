7s starts today

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Team Fiji will have to start plotting its own path at the Pacific Games if a top three finish is to be achieved with a super charged performance in the remaining sports.

This starts today as sevens rugby, which is a top bet to win both men’s and women’s gold will be in action.

The women play Wallis and Futuna at 6.24pm, while men meet American Samoa at 8.24pm.

Fijiana 7s side [Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Karate, swimming and weightlifting has medals on offer.

Swimming has been the best outing so far with its youngsters winning medals.

However, multiple medal sports will be of keen focus for Team Fiji in a bid to achieve to pose a challenge to other nations.