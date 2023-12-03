Deserved break for Fiji Netball

The Fiji Pearls head coach was emotional after their narrow loss 52-56 to Tonga in the gold medal playoff at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands yesterday.

Unaisi Rokoura says the game went down to the wire, which eventually saw the hungrier team bagging the medal.

Rokoura says there is nothing planned for the players yet but a deserved rest.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that it has been a hectic year of competition and the players deserve to take a break after their heart break yesterday.

“Yes. Coming into any competition, the gold, we really wanted it badly. We said that we got to go out there as a unit and as a team. And of course, there’s going to be a lot of emotions, especially falling short from the gold model. But at the end of the day, this is what the competition is about. ”

Rokoura says the players will be back in camp next year as they will prepare for the PacificAus sport.