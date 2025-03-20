Pace set to clinch U21 title, says Matairakula

Ratu Saverio Matairakula - DHL Raiwaqa Rugby Football Club Under-21 prop and hooker

DHL Raiwaqa Rugby Football Club Under-21 prop and hooker Ratu Saverio Matairakula credits his team’s two months of pre-tournament training for their two wins this morning at the 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s, currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The side has won games against Saint Michael Navesibasaga and Sydney Bula, with one game remaining against Marist this afternoon.

The Kadavu lad confirms that this is only their second year in the competition, having first competed last year.

Matairakula says this tournament is a big deal for them, as their coach likens it to the Hong Kong 7s—something that has kept them excited.

“Many say that this is a big tournament, our coach says it’s like a Hong Kong 7s but only difference is Hong Kong is 2 days this one is 3 days.”

The 20-year-old hopes to attract selectors for the Drua development squad in the near future and says he’s been putting in the hard yards to achieve his goal.

He draws his inspiration from Fijian Drua’s number 8 Meli Derenalagi and hopes to become just like him when the time is right.

He says the wins this morning have set the momentum for them for the rest of the tournament and they hope to finish the tourney by taking the title home when the dust settles on Saturday.

