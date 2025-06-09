Osbourne focused on pace and contact for U20s

Fiji under 20 lock forward Sosiceni Waqa jumps for the ball during yesterday's training session.

SportsWorld Fiji Under 20 head coach Tui Osbourne says improving fitness and skill execution remains a key focus as the side prepares for a demanding Junior World Championship campaign.

With France first up, Osbourne admits the intensity required will be high from the opening match.

He says the team is building steadily but knows there is still work to be done.

“It’s an ongoing thing that we’re building on, getting our fitness up there and trying to compete at a fast pace at training.”

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The U20 coach says matching France’s tempo will be crucial, while preparation in the contact area has also been prioritised due to the physical nature of the opening fixture.

“We have France first, so the pace is going to be high. Going into next week, we want to prepare well in the contact area because there will be big collisions in that game.”

Osbourne added that matches against Australia and Spain are also firmly in the team’s sights as they aim to secure at least one win in the pool.

“Those are the two games we’re gunning for as well. We need one win and are hoping to stay close in the others.”

The Junior World Championship will kick off at the end of this month in Georgia.