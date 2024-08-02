New national record for Young

[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

Team Fiji swimmer Tolu Young has set a new national record in the men’s 50-meter freestyle.

The 19-year-old from Savusavu won his heat at the Olympic Games in Paris in a time of 22.71 seconds.

Young broke his previous record of 22.87 set at Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan last year.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Young’s time was not one of the 16 fastest times from the 10 heats which means he won’t make the cut for the semifinals.



[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

He was ranked 40th out of 70 swimmers.

Australia’s Cameron McEvoy clocked the fastest time of 21.32 seconds in the event.

A proud Young says he’s glad he swam a personal best time.

“Yeah it felt really nice and cool to finish first and get a national record, I was really happy with that definitely some things i could have done better in the race but I’m happy with the results overall.”

He adds he’ll need to start working now for the next Olympics.

“Obviously very humbling, proud and just honored to represent my country Fiji, and I’m happy, looking forward to doing it again, definitely shooting for the next Olympics and hopefully compete for medals in that one.”

Meanwhile, another Team Fiji swimmer Anahira McCutcheon will feature in heat six of the women’s 50m freestyle on Sunday.