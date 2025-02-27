New leaders for Drua Women

[Source: Fijian Drua]

Leading the Fijian Drua Women this year will be a great honour for two season campaigners.

Head coach Ifereimi Rawaqa have entrusted the responsibilities on the shoulders of two players who have been there and done it.

Vika Matarugu takes over the reins from Karalaini Naisewa who led the side to the final last year.

Matarugu, who Vitalina Naikore will assist, says she was shocked when informed that she’ll lead the side this season.

“I don’t know why I have been selected to lead the Fijian Drua Women, maybe it’s because of my hard work and sacrifices that’s why I’ve been chosen and shouldered with this responsibility. I thank the coaches and management for believing in me, you know It’s really an honor, I’ll try to give everything for the jersey”.

Both Matarugu and Naikore were there when the team created history three years ago in Super W.

Naikore scored three tries in the 2022 final against the Waratahs before spending the last two seasons playing rugby league for the Cowboys in NRLW.

Matarugu moved to the Rebels in 2023 before returning to the Drua last year.

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women faces Waratahs tomorrow at 6:05 pm.

The match will be followed by the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Waratahs at 8:35 pm.

Both games will air live on FBC Sports.

