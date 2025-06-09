Vula honours late father with World Cup dream

For Baby Pearls player Varanise Vula, the upcoming World Youth Cup in Gibraltar is a tribute to her late father who believed that she would one day represent Fiji.

She is driven by his belief that now fuels her on the global stage.

The Bua native, who plays Goal Keeper, sees her place on the national team as a commitment to the people who have supported her journey.

For Vula, her selection is a reminder that she is on the right path in her life, a journey she considers to be only just beginning.

She also shared some powerful advice for aspiring young netballers saying that with the right mindset and support, anything is possible.

She encourages the youth to ignore anyone who tells them what they can’t do and to trust in their own choices.

The team will depart for Gibraltar tomorrow.

Baby Pearls will take on Trinidad & Tobago in their World Cup opener next Friday.

