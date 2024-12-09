Series win a beginning for men’s netball

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji’s historic victory at the Men’s Netball Nations Series is just the beginning, says Head Coach Jioweli Makare.

The side arrived this afternoon at Nadi International Airport after winning the Nations Series title in Singapore over the weekend.

Head coach Jioweli Makare says they know their achievement will revive the sport in Fiji, as they aspire to do bigger and greater things.

“It was a hell of an experience, I’m very grateful to Netball Fiji for having this and our sponsors. We are so grateful for the sponsors, Crest and Finance Hub, for making this possible. This is a starting for Fiji Men’s Netball, and should be able to start doing the development.”

The side defeated Australia 55-54 in the final on Saturday night.

They were greeted by family members and loved ones at Nadi International Airport this afternoon.