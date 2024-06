[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls has defeated Namibia 66-57 in the Pacific Netball Series final round last night.

The match was closely contested, with Namibia keeping the Fijians on their toes throughout.

However, Fiji’s strength ultimately allowed them to pull away and secure the victory.

The Pearls will now contest the Pacific Netball Series title against Tonga Tala 5pm today.

You can watch it live on the FBC 2 channel.