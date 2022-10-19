Pearls register first win

[File Photo]

A strong third-quarter performance by the Fiji Pearls helped them secure their first-ever win in the PacificAus Sports Series in Australia.

The Fiji Pearls defeated Papua New Guinea 67-46 in its fourth clash this evening.

The Vaiti Waqatabu-captained side went down the wire in the first two quarters as they drew 29-all at half-time.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji was on the money in the third quarter as solid defence caused unforced errors to PNG.

Defenders Alisi Naqiri and Josephine Tabua were impressive in defence, gaining possession for the national side, resting in the hands of Unaisi Rauluni and Maliana Rusivakula who made their chances count.

The Pearls managed to come away with a 10 point advantage leading 47-37 at the break.

They continued the momentum in the last quarter slotting in 22 goals to win the match.