Pearls falls to Tonga Tala by a point

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls suffered a heartbreaking 64-63 defeat against a strong Tonga Tala side in the Pacific Netball Series last night.

The Pearls demonstrated their resilience and determination, staying close in points after every set.

However, Tonga, known for their smart plays and speedy attacking skills, managed to keep the Fijians at bay.

Article continues after advertisement

The Pearls are scheduled to face Namibia today in their final round-robin match at 9pm.

You can watch the game live on FBC 2.