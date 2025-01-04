Pearls begin training with fitness testing and skill assessment

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Pearls Women’s Netball extended squad has started preparations for the upcoming All Sports Series in mid-February.

With only five weeks to prepare, the focus is on building endurance, refining court combinations, and enhancing overall performance.

Interim coach Jioweli Vakamoce emphasizes the importance of evaluating the players’ fitness and skill levels after the New Year break to chart the team’s progress.

“We are trying to test them on where they are right now. We need to know their fitness and skill levels so we can gauge what to focus on in the next five weeks.”

Vakamoce reveals that elements of a program tested successfully with the men’s team will be adapted for the women.

Beyond the immediate goal of the All Sports Series, the team is also eyeing improvements in their global ranking.