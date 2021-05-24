Home

Full Coverage
Netball ready to get the ball rolling

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 23, 2021 8:50 am

Netball Fiji is hopeful that it will have some club competitions underway by next month.

Association President RubyAnn Sorovaki says major districts like Suva have are eager to get some form of netball going.

She adds this will also be an opportunity for our Fiji Pearls squad members to get some game time as they await confirmation of the Oceania qualifiers.

“There are a couple of districts opening in November and the rest are still assessing whether they can open this year. The athletes in the HPU will need to be playing so that will be up to the coach and Netball Fiji team to ensure that the athletes are immersed in the games every Saturday.”

With a coach still yet to be selected, Sorovaki says the team is training in groups under the program set by former coach Jenny Brazel.

