Netball pathway a key goal for schools championship

[Source: File]

Building stronger links between secondary schools’ netball and the national programme remains a key objective of the Crest Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Championship.

Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Association Vice President Administration Josua Qalo says organisers are hoping the tournament will help strengthen the pathway for young players aspiring to represent Fiji in the future.

“At the end of this competition, we hope to get positive remarks and help build a better network with Netball Fiji.”

Qalo says closer collaboration with the national federation is important in ensuring talented players remain involved in the sport beyond their school years.

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“We want to ensure that we move into the pathway that they have and ensure that our girls stay in netball.”

He believes the championship plays a vital role in identifying and developing the next generation of national representatives.

“We want them to pursue a career, maybe in the near future, with Netball Fiji.”

The Crest Fiji Secondary Schools Netball Championship is currently underway at Jai Narayan College, bringing together young netball talent from across the country.