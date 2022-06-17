Netball Australia on the brink of bankruptcy

[Source: Getty Images]

Netball Australia is reportedly on the brink of collapse, owing over $11 million after a bumpy ride out of the pandemic.

The Daily Telegraph exclusively reported that internal documents and emails pinpoint key decisions that have left the sport struggling and risking foreclosure within a year.

The organization had reportedly been surviving off government handouts even before the pandemic.

According to the report, Netball Australia has lost $7.2 million over the past two years and has bank debts of approximately $4 million.

The debts are due to be paid by next year.

Netball Australia Chief Executive Kelly Ryan says the sport’s officials cannot be paralyzed by fear to make the tough decisions but confirmed the sport was struggling.

Insiders believe a major turning point was when Netball Australia decided to turn its back on the trans-Tasman competition with New Zealand.