Nakula ready to lead Fiji Baby Pearls to World Cup

Nina Nakula.

As nineteen-year-old Nina Nakula leads the Fiji Baby Pearls to the Netball World Youth Cup next week, she is calling on fans and netball enthusiasts to rally behind the team as they look to stamp their mark on the global stage.

The side received their official kits for the World Cup last night, where they were officially farewelled by family, close friends and loved ones.

For Nakula, a former Adi Cakobau student, being named captain is a great honor, but she is fully aware of the weight of responsibility that comes with the role.

Nevertheless, she is determined to lead the team with dedication and to the best of her abilities.

“It’s an honor to lead the girls and I thank coach for believing in me. We know what to expect when we fly out to Gibraltar, and we are all ready to do our best.”

The journey to this World Cup has been a long one, with all selected players having trained rigorously through Netball Fiji’s academies over the past two years.

The Baby Pearls will depart Fiji tomorrow at 11 a.m. from Nadi International Airport as they embark on their exciting World Cup campaign.

