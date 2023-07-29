It was on us: Rusivakula

[Source: NWC2023]

The Fiji Pearls have another two pool games to focus on at the Netball World Cup in South Africa.

This is after they went down 56-51 to Tonga last night.

Pearls captain Maria Lutua Rusivakula says the Tongan Tala proved to be the best side on the night.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was just on us I guess we didn’t keep possession all throughout, we lost some of our center passes but Tonga came out strong and tried to keep the ball all the way to the end but I know the girls gave their 110%, we’ve got two more games in our pool to focus on.”

Rusivakula adds Tonga is a clinical team and Fiji tried their best efforts last night.

The Pearls will face Zimbabwe at 7pm tonight.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.