Interim coach highlights significant improvement in Fiji Pearls

Fiji Pearls Interim coach Jioweli Vakamoce has noted a huge improvement in the squad’s fitness and skill level, compared to when he first took the job.

Vakamoce says he was given five weeks to prepare the team for the PacifiAus Sports Series next month.

He says the past three weeks of training with the Fiji Pearls also involved scrimmage sessions with the men’s national netball team to further improve their skills.

“We are now into our court combinations, their relationship with each other, their roles to play all these things we are trying to improve in the last three weeks and we have two more weeks and we hope this turns out as expected.”

Vakamoce says he is grateful to have one of the best strength and conditioning coaches on the team, who takes care of the fitness and skill aspect of their training.

The team have two more weeks before they fly out to Brisbane for the PacifiAus Sports Series to be held at the Nissan Arena in Brisbane from the 17th to the 22nd.