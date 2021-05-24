Hunt starts for new Fiji Pearls coach

Netball Fiji is looking at filling the coaching position left vacant by Jenny Brazel, as soon as possible.

The Australian national resigned last week citing personal reasons, after having served as the Fiji Pearls coach for nine months.

Netball Fiji President, RubyAnn Sorovaki says they’re keeping their options open when going through the requirement process.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds they want to ensure that both local and international candidates are given an equal opportunity.

“Of course we are going to follow the normal recruitment process, we still have to report back to the sports commission given that the allocation of funding is coming from them and we need to ensure due diligence and the advertisement will go out this week or over weekend. But I think in respect to the process we are going to follow where we will re-advertise, we sort of can’t assume that a local will get a position.”

Fiji National Sports Commission Chair, Peter Mazey believes it is about time a local coach takes up the role again.

“You’ll note that we’ve been moving along the line that our local coaches, now have the international credentials. So, we do have netball coaches that have being trained and got those international credentials and so, we suggest that may be its time they look at a local coach.

Netball Fiji is expected to announce Brazel’s replacement in the next few weeks.