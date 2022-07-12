Fiji Pearls receive boost ahead of qualifiers

With less than a week to go for the Vodafone Netball World Cup Oceania Qualifier, the Fiji Pearls continue to rake in support from corporate bodies.

Unit Trust of Fiji has jumped on board in the team’s campaign, donating a total of $5000.

Investor Relations Officer Bhavna Lal says the company values hard work which is what they see in the Fiji Pearls side.

She says UTOF is happy to play a small part in supporting the players as they represent the country in a regional level.

“We have seen the results of how the association has nurtured and helped develop our young youth and to be able to inspire people to be part of something greater”

In addition, UTOF has proposed its national personal investment initiative which will offer equal opportunities for women in sports.

The Fiji Pearls will have its first match on Tuesday at 5.30pm against Papua New Guinea at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.