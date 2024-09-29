Coster highlights positives despite loss

Netball Fiji CEO, Vivian Coster, remains optimistic about the Fiji Under-21 team’s development despite their 29-75 loss to the Aotearoa Māori netball team yesterday.

While the scoreline was lopsided, Coster emphasized that the performance on the court revealed some promising aspects, particularly in mid-court play and ball movement.

She noted that the match provided valuable insights into areas where the team can improve ahead of future competitions.

“”I think that the scoreline is not reflective of what was happening in the game. There was incredibly good stuff, particularly in our mid-court, getting the ball into our circle, and so that’s really pleasing for us to see.”

However, she emphasized the importance of continued improvement in strength, conditioning, and mid-court play, areas that have been identified for further development as the team prepares for future competitions.

The Fiji under 21 side will play their second match against Aotearoa Maori at 6 pm on Tuesday at the FNU Nasinu Gymnasium.